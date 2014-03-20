T-Mobile, Which Was In A Tailspin And Bleeding Customers A Little Over A Year Ago, Has Had A Drastic Turnaround

At the end of 2012, T-Mobile was in a tailspin.

Subscribers were cancelling their accounts, in part because it was the only major carrier that didn’t offer the iPhone.

But things have turned around in the last year. T-Mobile altered its plans and device lineup. It ended service contracts and started giving customers free data when they travel overseas. Last spring, it finally started selling the iPhone.

A new report from UBS shows the impact of all those moves and analyses the revenue growth for the four major carriers: Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint. Verizon is still on top, but the most interesting part of the chart is T-Mobile’s big recovery after bottoming out at the end of 2012.

