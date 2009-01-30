T-Mobile Q4 Growth Tumbles Despite Google Phone (GOOG)

T-Mobile says Q4 subscriber growth slowed despite an exclusive on the G1, Google’s (GOOG) first Android-powered phone. T-Mobile signed up 621,000 net new subscribers during Q4, down more than one-third from Q4 2007, when it signed up 951,000 net subscribers.



T-Mobile didn’t disclose G1 sales, but said 40% of the phones it sold in Q4 — to existing and new customers — were smartphones.

That’s good for its average monthly revenue — smartphone customers are often required to sign up for Internet service plans. But it looks like the G1 hasn’t been as strong for T-Mobile as Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone has been for AT&T (T), or RIM’s (RIMM) BlackBerry Storm for Verizon (VZ).

Morgan Stanley estimates T-Mobile sold 300,000 G1s during Q4.

See Also:

Google Android App Store 5% As Big As iPhone’s

Is This A $100 Google Phone?

Apple iPhone Trounces Google Android In Q4 — Survet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.