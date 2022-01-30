T-Mobile will fire unvaccinated corporate employees, according to an internal memo: reports

T-Mobile is among several large companies that have made similar decisions in recent weeks. Mateusz Slodkowski/ Getty Images

T-Mobile will reportedly fire unvaccinated corporate employees by April.

According to Bloomberg, workers were notified via email.

Exemptions will be made for medical and religious reasons.

T-Mobile will reportedly fire some of its unvaccinated corporate employees by April, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg.

Bloomberg and Reuters first reported the story Saturday.

The memo reads: “Employees who have not yet taken action to receive their first dose and upload proof by February 21 will be placed on unpaid leave. Affected employees who do not become fully vaccinated by April 2 will be separated from T-Mobile.”

Other large companies such as Nike, have announced similar plans in recent weeks, as reported by Insider’s Mary Hanbury.

T-Mobile did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

In a statement issued to Reuters Saturday, T-Mobile said: “We are requiring office workers (with limited exception for certain roles, locations and legally mandated accommodations and exemptions) to be fully vaccinated by April 2.”

Per Bloomberg, Deeanne King, T-Mobile’s EVP and chief human resources officer, wrote in the memo: “While we hope every affected employee will be vaccinated and return to their workplace, we understand that for some, this means you must make a deeply personal decision.”

The move mainly affects HQ employees. It reportedly won’t apply to field technicians or most in-store retail employees, although these workers are encouraged to get vaccinated or carry on with regular testing.

T-Mobile, among other companies, decided independently to uphold the vaccine mandate, despite the US Supreme Court ruling that temporarily blocked President Joe Biden’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for companies that have more than 100 employees.