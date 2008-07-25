T-Mobile Picks Up More Wireless Spectrum For $98 Million

No. 4 U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile just picked up some more airwaves to use as it builds out its 3G wireless network across the States. The carrier just bought a chunk of spectrum from Nextwave Wireless for $98 million, RCR Wireless News reports.



The spectrum covers Pittsburgh, Sacramento, Calif., New Orleans, and Little Rock, Ark., and complements the $4.2 billion worth of spectrum that T-Mobile won in the 2006 FCC airwave auction.

It was also a nice little sale for Nextwave: RCR says it only paid $51 million for the licenses, so it’s effectively doubled its money in two years.

