Here's the very first photo of the Samsung Galaxy S6

Below is the first clear look at the Samsung Galaxy S6, ahead of its official unveiling at a press event in Barcelona on March 1.

T-Mobile posted the new promotional photo on its site showing off the flagship smartphone’s rumoured curves, 9to5Google reports. It has been widely expected to have a curved screen that extends to the sides of the device, and can be used to display user shortcuts and notifications.

Here’s a photo of the curved design as seen on the Galaxy Note Edge phablet smartphone. Unlike the Note, however, the S6 is predicted to have the curve on both sides of the device.

T-Mobile’s new image comes shortly after the release of a new teaser video by Samsung. It doesn’t tell us much new, but it seems to confirm that the S6 will ditch plastic its predecessors used in favour of a more premium metal casing.

Watch it here:

