T-Mobile Will Pay $90 Million To Refund The Bogus Charges It's Been Hiding In Phone Bills

T-Mobile has agreed to refund customers for unwanted third-party charges that appeared on phone bills, the Federal Trade Commission announced on Friday.

T-Mobile will pay at least $US90 million to settle the FTC lawsuit filed earlier this year, according to the FTC’s official statement.

In addition to refunding consumers, which would settle the suit brought by the FTC if the court approves it, T-Mobile will also have to pay $US18 million in fines and penalties to attorneys in all 50 states and the District of Columbia as well as $US4.5 million to the Federal Communication Commission.

Earlier this year, the FTC accused T-Mobile of “cramming,” a practice in which carriers place hidden charges on phone bills for premium third-party services, often without the user’s knowledge. These premium texting fees are often for services that sent users messages about their horoscopes, celebrity gossip, and other similar information.

These charges usually tack on about $US9.99 to your phone bill, and most users don’t catch on because the charges are relatively small compared with the overall bill and are not clearly marked. As the FTC’s statement from July explains, T-Mobile made it difficult for consumers to see where the charges are coming from. For example, the charges would be buried deep inside a user’s phone bill and could be disguised with a label like “8888906150BrnStorm23918.”

T-Mobile is believed to have made “hundreds of millions of dollars” from this practice, and reportedly kept between 35 to 40% of every charge placed, according to the FTC.

As part of the new agreement, T-Mobile will have to alert any and all consumers whose phone bills have been affected by cramming and issue a full refund. That alone will cost T-Mobile at least $US90 million, the FTC says.

Cramming isn’t a new practice, and it’s not exclusive to T-Mobile. Just two days ago, The FCC announced that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a federal lawsuit against Sprint alleging that it billed customers for unauthorised third party charges, as CNET reported.

Here’s the full statement from the FTC:

According to the FTC's July complaint, T-Mobile's phone bills made it nearly impossible for consumers to find and understand third-party subscription charges. The FTC's complaint against T-Mobile noted that in many instances information about the third-party charges crammed on to customers' bills was buried deep in phone bills that totaled more than 50 pages in length. In addition to requiring T-Mobile to provide consumers with full refunds, the settlement requires the company to get consumers' express informed consent before placing third-party charges on their bills. The company also must ensure that consumers are notified of any third-party charges on their bills and provide them with information about the option to block third-party charges. The FTC has brought numerous cases related to mobile cramming in recent months, taking action against mobile carriers and the third parties who place unauthorised charges.

