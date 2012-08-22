Even Without The iPhone, T-Mobile Just Made Customers An Offer That's Tough To Refuse

Photo: YouTube.com

T-Mobile announced this morning that it will allow unlimited use of 4G data plans without overage charges or speed throttling.The carrier has always offered unlimited data plans, but would slow down the connection of the heaviest users once they used a certain amount of data each month. Now T-Mobile customers can use as much data as they want without slowdowns.



The new plan will be available to new and current T-Mobile customers beginning September 5. It’ll cost $20 per phone if you’re on one of the Value voice plans and $30 per month if you have a Classic voice plan.

The move means T-Mobile and Sprint are the only two major carriers to offer truly unlimited data. If you still have an unlimited data plan on AT&T, the carrier will start slowing down your speeds after you use 3 GB of data in one billing period. Verizon also throttles its unlimited data customers.

New Verizon and AT&T customers no longer have the option to sign up for unlimited data plans. Instead, you have to pick a certain amount of data you want to pay for per month. If you go over, you’re automatically slapped with an extra $15 fee for another GB of data.

