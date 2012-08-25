T-Mobile: We're Not Discontinuing The Galaxy Note

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

There are a lot of reports going around today that T-Mobile decided to discontinue Samsung’s Galaxy Note, just two weeks after the carrier began selling the device.We reached out to T-Mobile for comment, and are told the Note isn’t being discontinued, but is currently out of stock online.



Here’s the statement from T-Mobile:

The Samsung Galaxy Note is currently out of stock online via www.t-mobile.com however the device is still available for purchase at select T-Mobile retail stores.

T-Mobile starting selling the Galaxy Note about two weeks ago.

You can read our review of the AT&T variant of the Galaxy Note here >

