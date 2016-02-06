T-Mobile was crowned best in customer satisfaction -- and its CEO used the victory to trash Verizon and AT&T

T-Mobile is the best cell carrier in the US based on customer satisfaction, according to a new study by J.D. Power.

The feisty company has made headlines recently with initiatives like “Binge On,” which offers unlimited video streaming on services such as Netflix, HBO Go, and Sling TV — without it counting toward your data plan.

AT&T came in second in customer satisfaction, followed by Verizon and then Sprint.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere wrote an ecstatic blog post about the win, where he took the time to trash his rivals. “Honestly, beating AT&T and Verizon when it comes to caring about customers is like the Mets winning at little league.”

T-Mobile has long been criticised for its sometimes-spotty reception. But a recent report from wireless analytics site Open Signal showed that T-Mobile’s LTE network is catching up to AT&T and Verizon’s. T-Mobile subscribers now have access to T-Mobile’s LTE network 81% of the time, up from just 59% in February 2014. That’s a huge improvement, and brings it near AT&T (around 82%) and Verizon (87%), though the T-Mobile network still doesn’t have the reach of its rivals.

But J.D. Power’s findings on customer satisfaction emphasise that it isn’t just about coverage. T-Mobile has worked hard to bill itself as the “un-carrier,” the one who puts effort into improving customer experience. And it seems to have worked.

Here is the chart from J.D. Power:

