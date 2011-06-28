T-Mobile's myTouch 4G Slide Claims To Have The "Most Advanced Camera" Of Any Smartphone

Photo: T-Mobile

T-Mobile just announced the myTouch 4G Slide phone.The phone is a version of the original myTouch 4G with a slide-out keyboard. It also boasts “the most advanced camera of any smartphone.”



That’s a big claim, but we are intrigued by the spec sheet. The camera has zero shutter lag, can take HDR photos, and has a built-in panoramic mode.

The phone launches in July. In the meantime, here’s the full announcement from T-Mobile:

T-Mobile USA, Inc. today announced the myTouch4G Slide, the latest 4G smartphone to join T-Mobile’s exclusive line of myTouch products. The myTouch 4G Slide features the most advanced camera of any smartphone with zero shutter lag, backside illuminated sensor and additional premium digital camera features that offer consumers a viable replacement for their digital point-and-shoot cameras. The myTouch 4G Slide is expected to be available in July.

T-Mobile’s high-speed 4G network continues to expand and is now available in more than 190 markets, reaching more than 200 million people nationwide. With the T-Mobile myTouch 4G Slide, T-Mobile customers in these areas can now take advantage of 4G speeds as they instantly capture and then share special moments at the speed of life.

“Knowing that the best camera is the one you’ve got with you, we set out to create a new best-in-class smartphone that allows our customers to leave their cameras at home,” said Andrew Sherrard, senior vice president, marketing, T-Mobile USA. “Our newest myTouch device takes capturing and sharing memories to a new level by combining high-quality smartphone hardware with features that customers would expect from a top-of-the-line digital camera.”

Ideal for capturing that perfect moment with photos that rival high-end dedicated digital cameras, the myTouch 4G Slide comes with an 8-megapixel camera with a dual LED flash and a host of advanced digital camera features, including the following:

Improved low-light Performance: with a backside illuminated sensor and a wide aperture lens (f/2.2)

Zero shutter lag: innovative software features allow for an instantaneous shot at that precise moment

SweepShot™: for capturing panoramic shots by sweeping across an entire scene in a single motion

ClearShot™ HDR: for capturing objects in bright settings so your photos are not affected by high-contrast lighting

BurstShot™: for capturing multiple photos in a quick burst so you don’t miss the perfect photo

Running on America’s Largest 4G Network, the myTouch 4G Slide allows customers to instantly capture, and then share, quality photos and videos with a dedicated camera button and one-touch access to post to Facebook, Picasa, or Flickr ― all at 4G speeds. A true camera and camcorder replacement, the myTouch 4G Slide features a full HD 1080p camcorder with audio recording and ability to edit videos directly from the device.

Manufactured by HTC exclusively for T-Mobile, the new myTouch 4G Slide features a beautiful 3.7-inch WVGA super LCD touch-screen display, with Swype, and a slide-out full-QWERTY keyboard, offering customers the freedom to choose how they want to input text. Powered by Android™ 2.3 (Gingerbread) and HTC Sense 3.0, the myTouch 4G Slide provides an intuitive and powerful smartphone experience. With support for T-Mobile’s lightning-fast 4G network paired with a 1.2GHz dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon™ processor, myTouch 4G Slide customers will experience quick access to their favourite websites, videos, applications and much more.

The myTouch 4G Slide makes staying connected with loved ones more convenient than ever with T-Mobile Video Chat powered by Qik™ for face-to-face video chat on the go and Group Text™ by Bobsled™, which offers an innovative way to send and receive text messages with groups of friends. The new advanced Genius Button™ offers one shot voice commands, powered by Dragon Dictation from Nuance, that simplify the smartphone experience by enabling users to call, text, find a business or search the Web, all with the press of a button. With the myTouch 4G Slide’s Hands Free mode, customers can stay connected while on the road with the option for all notifications to be read out loud — simply tell the phone to text or dial to continue the conversation.

The myTouch 4G Slide offers preloaded entertainment applications, including T-Mobile TV, Netflix and YouTube for real-time mobile video streaming. The myTouch 4G Slide’s entertainment experience also can be shared with the whole family with T-Mobile KidZone, a built-in feature that allows parents to restrict what applications their kids can access on the device without worrying about them making a call or accessing inappropriate material.

Availability

Offered in two colours — black and khaki — the T-Mobile myTouch 4G Slide is expected to be available exclusively from T-Mobile in July at T-Mobile retail stores, online at http://www.t-mobile.com, and from select national retailers and dealers. Customers can visit http://mytouch.t-mobile.com/4g-slide for more information.

