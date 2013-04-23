T-Mobile Made A New AT&T Attack Ad [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



T-Mobile just released an ad during yesterday’s NBA Playoffs that pits the company directly against AT&T. Instead of T-Mobile girl-in-pink-turned-biker-babe Carly Foulkes starring in the spot, Dr. Frankenstein takes the lead. Publicis Seattle and Riney made the spot. What do you think?



Twitter strikes up a deal with Publicis’ Starcom MediaVest Group, which means that will probably open the door to working with Procter&Gamble, Walmart, Samsung, and Coca-Cola.

RPA and Tools made a terrifying ad for the Newport Beach Film Festival about a sadistic dentist.

Branding strategist Crystal Bennett looks at what happens when brands come out of the closet about gay rights.

ThingLink, a new startup, just partnered up with Facebook to make content even more interactive.

VIA hired a bunch of new people to it shop including associate creative director David Grindon (from The Martin Agency), copywriter Dan Jordan (from EnergyBBDO), Barry Wolford (DirecTV), and strategist Whitman Bowers (Anomaly).

CP+B also hired a ton of people for its LA office.

Previously on Business Insider Advertising:

The White House’s First-Ever Vine Stars Bill Nye The Science Guy

An Ex-NFL Player Is The New Face Of Adult Diapers

In 1993, AT&T Accurately Predicted The Future With These Ads

Why People Hate Dove’s ‘Real Beauty Sketches’ Video

Psy Is Advertising For A Chef To Cook For Him On His World Tour

Full Cost of Online Ad Fraud May Be $400 Million A Year

Nike Is Removing This ‘Boston Massacre’ T-Shirt From Its Outlets

Evian’s Babies, The Most Successful Viral Ad Campaign Of All Time, Roll Again

Here’s Microsoft’s First Ad For The ‘Do Not Track’ Function In Internet Explorer

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.