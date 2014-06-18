T-Mobile's CEO Is Ranting Against Amazon Because AT&T Got An Exclusive On The New Smartphone

Steve Kovach

T-Mobile CEO John Legere doesn’t appear to be a fan of the news that AT&T will reportedly be the exclusive carrier for Amazon’s new smartphone, which launches Wednesday.

News broke in The Wall Street Journal Tuesday ahead of Amazon’s announcement that AT&T would be the only carrier that supports the phone. The report compared the move to when Apple sold the iPhone exclusively through AT&T for the first few years.

Legere, who’s made a name for himself by tweeting unfiltered comments about T-Mobile’s competitors, went on a Twitter rant Tuesday afternoon about Amazon’s alleged decision.

Here, Legere references the HTC First, which was an AT&T exclusive last year and ran Facebook Home, a modified version of Android that makes devices Facebook-centric. It was a dud.

AT&T and Verizon are much larger than T-Mobile. Legere’s theory is that gives them too much power.

Amazon and T-Mobile are both headquartered in Seattle. This sounds like sour grapes.

Fortunately for T-Mobile and the rest of AT&T’s competitors, the exclusive deal with Amazon probably won’t matter much. Yes, AT&T saw a lot of success for the three years it exclusively carried the iPhone, but things were much different then. Amazon is entering a highly saturated market, and there’s little chance customers will want to abandon their carrier for an Amazon phone sold through AT&T.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

