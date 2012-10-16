T-Mobile's Latest Desperate Move To Lure iPhone Owners

Photo: YouTube.com

T-Mobile announced today that it’s ramping up its 4G (HSPA+) network in Kansas City with improved support for the iPhone.That doesn’t mean T-Mobile is going to start selling the iPhone. Instead, T-Mobile is tweaking its network so it works better with unlocked iPhones.



As it stands now, you can use an unlocked iPhone on T-Mobile’s network, but you’re going to experience very slow 2G data speeds in most cities. T-Mobile is boosting its network to support 3G and 4G connections on the iPhone, but it’s going to be a while before that coverage is readily available in most cities.

The move reeks of desperation for T-Mobile, which has admitted it’s losing subscribers because it still doesn’t offer the iPhone. T-Mobile’s new strategy is to encourage people to buy unlocked iPhones at full price and bring them to T-Mobile, which offers cheaper data plans and unlimited data, unlike AT&T and Verizon. In the meantime, T-Mobile plans to continue beefing up its network to support the iPhone.

