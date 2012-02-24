T-Mobile Lost 700,000 Subscribers Because It Doesn't Have The iPhone

Photo: AP Images

T-Mobile USA lost 802,000 subscribers in the fourth quarter.The main reason for the defections? No iPhone.



T-Mobile mentions the iPhone seven times in its earnings press release.

Here is each mention; we bolded the biggest stunner in the bunch:

Contract business negatively impacted in the fourth quarter of 2011 by iPhone 4S launches by three nationwide competitors

Branded contract losses improved through the third quarter of 2011, however the launch of the iPhone 4S reversed this trend to a branded contract customer loss of 706,000 in the fourth quarter of 2011

CEO Philipp Humm: “Not carrying the iPhone led to a significant increase in contract deactivations in the fourth quarter of 2011.”

The sequential and year-on-year increase in customer losses is a result of intense competitive pressure from the launch of the iPhone 4S by three nationwide competitors in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Sequentially, the decline in branded net contract customers was driven primarily by higher branded contract deactivations as a result of the launch of the iPhone 4S by three nationwide competitors in mid-October.

The sequential and year-on-year increase was primarily due to higher churn of branded contract customers as a result of competitive market conditions and all of T-Mobile’s primary nationwide competitors offering the iPhone 4S in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Sequentially and year-on-year contract churn was negatively impacted by competitors’ launches of the iPhone 4S, which is not offered by T-Mobile USA.

