T-Mobile Has 1 Million Unlocked iPhones On Its Network

Photo: Flickr

Even though Apple has not officially released the iPhone for T-Mobile USA, a million iPhones appear on T-Mobile’s network, a company rep told 9to5Mac.The iPhones are unlocked, and T-Mobile users are cutting their SIM cards to fit into the phone.



Apple has long been rumoured to release the iPhone for T-Mobile, but it has yet to happen. With AT&T and T-Mobile merging, T-Mobile customers should be getting the iPhone in the next few years, but who wants to wait?

For some context, T-Mobile has ~33 million subscribers overall. So 3% of its customers are using the iPhone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.