T-Mobile Gets Phil Jackson, Whoopie Goldberg To Help Sell New Google Phone





T-Mobile is rolling out “the largest product launch advertising campaign in T-Mobile history” to sell the myTouch 3G, its newish phone based on Google’s (GOOG) Android platform. To help sell the phone, it’s tapped famous actress Whoopi Goldberg, former Chicago Bulls coach Phil “Zen Master” Jackson, and TV personality Jessie James.

Like the rest of the myTouch campaign, it focuses on personalisation. We’re not yet convinced that that’s something people want first from their phone — especially when it offers no other must-have features or pricing — but it’s a nice ad.

