T-Mobile's G2x Android Phone Is Faster Than Your Cable Modem And Launches Next Week

T-Mobile’s Android-powered G2x phone will launch on April 15th for $199.99 with a two-year contract and mail-in rebate.The G2x, which is made by LG, stands out because it is the first phone to take advantage of T-Mobile’s upgraded 4G network that has theoretical speeds of up to 42 Mbps.



To put that in perspective, most cable modems average around 6 Mbps.

But that speedy network will only be available in New York, Las Vegas, and Orlando. If you live outside those areas, you’re stuck with T-Mobile’s “regular” 4G network.

Other than that, the G2x is your typical Android phone running 2.2 Froyo. There’s also a four-inch screen, dual core processor, and an 8 MP camera.

Keep in mind that the advertised speed is only theoretical. You’ll likely experience speeds much slower than that on the G2x. For example, Laptop Magazine tested T-Mobile’s network at the Orlando CTIA conference last month and clocked the speed at 25 Mbps.

While that’s slower than advertised, it’s still very impressive. If you’re a T-Mobile customer living in one of the new 4G markets, the G2x will definitely be worth a look.

