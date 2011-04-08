T-Mobile's G2x Android Phone Is Faster Than Your Cable Modem And Launches Next Week

Photo: T-Mobile
T-Mobile’s Android-powered G2x phone will launch on April 15th for $199.99 with a two-year contract and mail-in rebate.The G2x, which is made by LG, stands out because it is the first phone to take advantage of T-Mobile’s upgraded 4G network that has theoretical speeds of up to 42 Mbps.
To put that in perspective, most cable modems average around 6 Mbps.
But that speedy network will only be available in New York, Las Vegas, and Orlando. If you live outside those areas, you’re stuck with T-Mobile’s “regular” 4G network.
Other than that, the G2x is your typical Android phone running 2.2 Froyo. There’s also a four-inch screen, dual core processor, and an 8 MP camera.
Keep in mind that the advertised speed is only theoretical. You’ll likely experience speeds much slower than that on the G2x. For example, Laptop Magazine tested T-Mobile’s network at the Orlando CTIA conference last month and clocked the speed at 25 Mbps.
While that’s slower than advertised, it’s still very impressive. If you’re a T-Mobile customer living in one of the new 4G markets, the G2x will definitely be worth a look.
Stay tuned to Business Insider Tools for more updates on the G2x and other Android phones.
