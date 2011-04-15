You Can Buy T-Mobile's Fastest And Most Powerful Android Phone Now For $200

Photo: T-Mobile

The T-Mobile G2x, the Android phone that runs on T-Mobile’s revamped 4G network in New York, Orlando, and Las Vegas, is on sale now online for $199.99 with a two-year contract.If you live in one of the aforementioned cities, the G2x is capable of theoretical download speeds of up to 42 Mbps, which is about 20 times faster than 3G speeds on an iPhone.



That sounds nice, but don’t count on experiencing speeds even close to that. As we mentioned last week, tests in Orlando pegged the network at about 25 Mbps.

Still, this is the most powerful phone in T-Mobile’s lineup right now. Other specs include an 8 MP camera with 720p HD video recording, a dual core Tegra 2 processor, four-inch screen, and 8 GB of storage.

The G2x is only available online for now, but will be in T-Mobile stores starting April 20.

