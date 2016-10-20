T-Mobile reached a $48 million settlement with the FCC over its misleading 'unlimited' data plans

T-Mobile will have to pay $48 million in fines and customer benefits after reaching a settlement with the FCC over the way the wireless carrier promoted its unlimited data plans.

T-Mobile’s unlimited data plans don’t charge you for going over a certain data limit, but the carrier can slow down connection speeds after you reach a certain threshold.

After receiving complaints, the FCC determined that T-Mobile’s marketing language on its data plans wasn’t entirely clear.

Moving forward, T-Mobile will have to change its messaging to clarify that heavy data users may have their data speeds slowed down.

T-Mobile’s CEO praised the settlement in a tweet:

Good settlement with FCC today. @TMobile believes more info is best for customers. #themoreyouknow https://t.co/XFY6dHPfN6

— John Legere (@JohnLegere) October 19, 2016

AT&T paid a $100 million settlement with the FCC last year in a similar case.

Here’s your regular reminder that there is no such thing as an unlimited data plan anymore. Even if carriers promise not to charge you more for going over a data limit, they can and will slow your data speeds down to a crawl until the next billing cycle.

