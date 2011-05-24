T-Mobile's 4G Network Is Getting A Lot Faster In These Cities

Photo: T-Mobile’s YouTube Channel

T-Mobile announced today that it’s boosting 4G speeds in 55 cities, reaching theoretical speeds that are double what they are now.The company claims its network can reach speeds of 42 Mbps (which is more than four times faster than your cable modem), but there’s almost no chance of actually experiencing that in the wild.



Still, it show that T-Mobile is still working on improving speeds, which is a good thing.

Press release below:

Today, T-Mobile USA, Inc. announced it is doubling the speed of its 4G network in more than 50 markets to achieve theoretical peak download speeds of up to 42 megabits per second (Mbps). T-Mobile customers in 55 markets will now have access to increased 4G network speed, capacity and reliability. These markets include Atlanta, Ga.; Chicago, Ill.; Denver, Colo.; Detroit, Mich.; Dallas and Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, Calif.; Miami, Fla.; New Orleans, La.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Portland, Ore.; and San Francisco, Calif., among others.

In addition, T-Mobile’s first 42 Mbps-capable 4G product, the T-Mobile Rocket® 3.0 laptop stick, will be available for purchase beginning tomorrow, May 25. The Rocket 3.0, manufactured by ZTE, is designed to take advantage of T-Mobile’s faster 4G network speeds. Capable of speeds twice as fast as T-Mobile’s previous 4G devices, customers in 42Mbps coverage are expected to experience more consistent 4G speeds when creating and sharing mobile content, streaming and connecting through mobile video, and participating in multiplayer gaming.

“We are continuing the aggressive expansion of America’s Largest 4G Network™, and also doubling our speeds in more than 50 markets this month,” said Neville Ray, chief technology officer, T-Mobile USA. “While customers with existing 3G and 4G devices will benefit from our continued network enhancements, new devices like the new Rocket 3.0 laptop stick will enable customers to reap the benefits of even faster 4G speeds.”

Providing customers with a blazing fast Internet connection on almost any laptop while on the go, the T-Mobile Rocket 3.0 is equipped with a convenient rotating swivel USB form factor and three changeable faceplates in cobalt blue, dark violet and matte black. The Rocket 3.0 will be available at select T-Mobile retail stores and online at www.T-Mobile.com tomorrow for $99.99 after a $50 mail in rebate, with a qualifying mobile broadband plan on a two year service agreement1. Postpaid monthly plans start at $29.99, and customers with a qualifying voice line of service with T-Mobile receive a 20 per cent discount. Customers can also purchase the T-Mobile Rocket 3.0 without an annual contract for $199.99. For more information about the T-Mobile Rocket 3.0, including pricing and plan details, visit www.t-mobile.com/broadbandgoesmobile.

T-Mobile 4G markets where 42Mbps service is launching today:

Albany, Ga.; Athens, Ga.; Atlanta, Ga.; Auburn, Ala.; Augusta, Ga.; Austin, Texas; Bentonville, Ark.; Boulder, Colo.; Chattanooga, Tenn.; Chicago, Ill.; Dallas, Texas; Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, Fla.; Denver, Colo.; Detroit, Mich.; Durham, N.C.; El Paso, Texas; Fort Collins, Colo.; Gainesville, Fla.; Gainesville, Ga.; Greeley, Colo.; Honolulu, Hawaii; Houston, Texas; Jacksonville, Fla.; Long Island, N.Y.; Los Angeles-Long Beach-Santa Ana, Calif.; Macon, Ga.; Mayaguez, Puerto Rico; Miami, Fla.; New Orleans, La.; Oklahoma City, Okla.; Olympia, Wash.; Omaha, Neb.; Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, Calif.; Phoenix, Ariz.; Pittsburgh, Pa.; Ponce, Puerto Rico; Portland, Ore.; Salinas, Calif.; San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont, Calif.; San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, Calif.; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Santa Cruz-Watsonville, Calif.; Santa Rosa-Petaluma, Calif.; Savannah, Ga.; Seattle, Wash.; Spokane, Wash.; Tampa, Fla.; Tulsa, Okla.; Valdosta, Ga.; Vallejo-Fairfield, Calif.; Warner Robins, Ga., and Wichita, Kan.

