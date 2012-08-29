Sorry T-Mobile Customers, It Looks Like You're Going To Miss Out On The iPhone 5

Photo: perivision.net

It appears T-Mobile won’t be able to sell Apple’s new iPhone this year.That’s because the carrier uses a slightly different frequency for its cell phone signals that isn’t compatible with the iPhone.



In a leaked internal memo obtained by TmoNews, T-Mobile appears to be encouraging retail employees to start “selling against” Apple’s next-generation iPhone when it launches on September 21.

Translation: encourage customers to buy unlocked iPhones at full price and run them on T-Mobile instead. (T-Mobile’s plans tend to be cheaper than AT&T and Verizon’s, so it could be an attractive offer for some people).

Unfortunately, iPhones can only run at 2G speeds on T-Mobile’s network. The carrier is working on upgrades that’ll finally bring 3G/4G speeds to the iPhone, but it’s only available in limited areas. The next iPhone is expected to work on LTE networks, an insanely fast wireless technology that T-Mobile won’t have until 2013 at the very earliest.

