T-Mobile Has A Really Good Data Plan Offer Starting Next Year

Reuters T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

T-Mobile has a new offer for customers that will let them keep unused high-speed data and roll it over to the next month.

It’s called Data Stash, and it’s a good deal.

Most carriers don’t let you keep unused data for the month. For example, let’s say you’re a Verizon customer with a 2GB monthly plan, but you only use 1GB in a month.

That unused GB disappears and you start over with 2GB in the bank when the new billing period begins. With those plans, you lose data even though you paid for it.

T-Mobile’s plan lets you roll your data over into the next month. So, let’s say you have a 3GB plan with T-Mobile, but only use 2GB in a month. When the new month begins, you’ll have 4GB of high-speed data available to you.

As an extra incentive, T-Mobile is giving everyone a free 10GB of data in the bank when the offer goes live in January 2015 for new and current customers.

And now for the caveats!

You only get to keep the “stash” of data for up to a year. After that, it goes away. The offer is only good for customers with the 3GB plan or higher for phones or 1GB or higher for tablets. T-Mobile rounds your rollover data to the nearest megabyte.

More caveats!

T-Mobile’s network isn’t as robust as Verizon or AT&T’s. It’s not very fast if you leave a major metropolitan area. But if you live in a big city and rarely leave, T-Mobile is very good. Its plans are also generally cheaper than Verizon and AT&T’s plans.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.