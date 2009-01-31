T-Mobile Confirms: More Google Phones Coming This Year (GOOG)

Will more Google-powered phones help T-Mobile grow faster?



An exclusive on Google’s (GOOG) first phone didn’t exactly set the carrier on fire this past Christmas: T-Mobile said yesterday that Q4 subscriber growth slowed more than one-third from 2007, to 621,000 net new customers.

But maybe people just weren’t inspired with the HTC G1 and are waiting on new Google (GOOG) phones.

Either way, more are on the way, T-Mobile exec Neville Ray confirmed to FierceWireless.

“As the year progresses there will be a significant number of [3G]-capable smart phones,” he said. “We will be launching more G series phones and other products. … This will be happening in the coming weeks and months.”

So is this phone, the supposed G2, up next? How much will it cost? And will anyone who didn’t buy a G1 want to buy it?

