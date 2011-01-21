T-Mobile Confirms An Android Sidekick 4G Launching This Year

The original Sidekick was way ahead of its time.

T-Mobile confirmed today it will re-launch its iconic Sidekick gadget lineup this year with a new device running Google’s Android operating system. This will run on T-Mobile’s “4G” network. (T-Mobile, and now AT&T, are calling their 3G networks “4G” these days.)



The company made the announcement at a media breakfast in New York.

T-Mobile will need to find a new partner to work with on the Sidekick; its previous partner, Danger, is now the property of Microsoft, and wouldn’t touch Android with a 10-foot pole. But Danger creator Andy Rubin now runs Android for Google, so it’s sort of coming full-circle for him.

The Sidekick — a sort-of smartphone with a heavy focus on messaging — was way ahead of its time, and got passed by when Apple launched the iPhone and Android came out. But it had many happy users, famously including Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban. (Mark now tweets from an Android phone.)

