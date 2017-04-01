T-Mobile's CMO says social media is the best way to understand your customers

Each year the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas showcases the innovation and technology changing the world and the way companies do business.

At CES 2017, Business Insider spoke with advertising and marketing executives from a variety of industries to discuss their challenges, successes, and strategies for navigating the digital landscape.

We sat with Andrew Sherrard, chief marketing officer at T-Mobile, who discussed the importance of social listening and engaging with customers, the impact of TV on the business, and tying the two together with great storytelling.

“I think the most powerful thing about social media is the dialogue back from customers to brands,” Sherrard explained while commenting on CEO John Legere’s prominent social following.

Sherrard went on to say that when “you’re interacting with folks, you get a feel for it. When something is going well, you understand it’s going well. The most important thing is that for each person that’s telling you something on social media, there’s probably a thousand more who aren’t on social media, but might be experiencing the same problem.

“So it’s an opportunity to amplify something that’s good or fix something that’s a problem, and that’s the biggest thing I think it does for us.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.