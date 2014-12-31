T-Mobile's CEO Thinks The Apple Watch Is Going To Be Massive

We’ve yet to see whether the Apple Watch will be as big a hit as the iPhone or the iPod, but at least one tech CEO thinks Apple has something big on its hands.

T-Mobile CEO John Legere offered his predictions for the wireless industry in a blog post on Tuesday, where he touched on Apple’s latest gadget.

“I love what Jawbone, Fitbit, Samsung, LG, Microsoft and others are doing in the wearables space,” he said. “But we haven’t begun to see the potential of this category. And though we won’t see its full impact in 2015, I believe that the Apple Watch will mark the tipping point when wearables go from niche to mainstream.”

In other words, the Apple Watch will do for wearables what the iPod did for MP3 players.

There were MP3 players before the iPod, but only Apple’s designers and engineers could make the device a staple of daily life.

The Apple Watch will probably come out sometime this spring. The basic model is expected to cost around $US350. The premium Apple Watch Edition could cost $US5,000.

Although it’s hard to compare an unreleased product to what’s already out there, some of Google’s smartwatches are already suffering from featuritis.

Samsung’s wearables have had the same problem.

Legere seems to think wearables will develop significantly beyond 2015. Think about how far the iPhone has come since the 1st generation came out in 2007.

If anything, Legere has made one thing clear: this is Apple’s game to lose.

