T-Mobile CEO Posts Vine Video Mocking Competition Before Christmas

T-Mobile CEO John Legere is an interesting guy. He’s blunt about his competition. The Verge writes that he went off on a tirade about his rivals telling them to “stop the bull—-” when it comes to wireless pricing.

Legere wants to redesign phone plans like his idea to offer free Facebook data for customers in January.

As the leader for the fourth largest mobile provider, Legere is dedicated to his job. Last month, the exec persuaded a disgruntled AT&T customer on twitter to switch to T-Mobile.

The next phase of the CEO’s plan could be expanding upon the “Uncarrier Network.” According to GigaOM’s Kevin C. Tofel, the strategy has paid off. It involved offering a selection of no contracts, early upgrades and a fast LTE network connection. By November, the carrier gained 45 million customers.

2014 could be a big year for T-Mobile but the brash businessman had one last jab left for his competition right before the holidays.

9to5Google discovered this Vine in which Santa is seen stuffing stockings with coal. Each one has one of its rivals logos embroidered at the top. At the end of the video, Santa pulls down his beard to reveal a smiling John Legere. Check out the clip below.

