T-Mobile CEO John Legere just bought an $18 million penthouse that looks like a church

T-Mobile CEO John Legere has just purchased a penthouse fronting New York’s Central Park for $US18 million, Curbed NY reports.
The penthouse once belonged to publishing mogul William Randolph Hearst and first appeared on the market for $US27.5 million a year ago.
Originally built in 1926, the unit has some historic features, like oak paneling, a tower library with 14-foot ceilings, and stained glass windows throughout.
Legere's new penthouse is one of two that Hearst's estate as attempting to sell in New York City. The other, a slightly larger property on the Riverside Drive, sold in July.
Corcoran Group Real Estate
Corcoran Group Real Estate
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.