T-Mobile CEO John Legere just bought an $18 million penthouse that looks like a church

Madeline Stone
John legere penthouseDavid Becker / Getty Images, Corcoran Real Estate Group

T-Mobile CEO John Legere has just purchased a penthouse fronting New York’s Central Park for $US18 million, Curbed NY reports.

The penthouse once belonged to publishing mogul William Randolph Hearst and first appeared on the market for $US27.5 million a year ago.

Originally built in 1926, the unit has some historic features, like oak paneling, a tower library with 14-foot ceilings, and stained glass windows throughout.

Legere's new penthouse is one of two that Hearst's estate as attempting to sell in New York City. The other, a slightly larger property on the Riverside Drive, sold in July.

Corcoran Group Real Estate

This penthouse is a duplex with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

A tower library on the second floor has 14.5-foot ceilings and a handcrafted wood bar.

Here's what that tower looks like from the outside.

Fireplaces and ceilings all have intricate carvings.

There's a 1,600-square-foot terrace.

100 linear feet of the terrace fronts Central Park.

Clearly, the view is amazing.

It's equally great with the New York skyline lit up at night.

