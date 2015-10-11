T-Mobile CEO John Legere just bought an $18 million penthouse that looks like a church

T-Mobile CEO John Legere has just purchased a penthouse fronting New York’s Central Park for $US18 million, Curbed NY reports.

The penthouse once belonged to publishing mogul William Randolph Hearst and first appeared on the market for $US27.5 million a year ago.

Originally built in 1926, the unit has some historic features, like oak paneling, a tower library with 14-foot ceilings, and stained glass windows throughout.

Legere's new penthouse is one of two that Hearst's estate as attempting to sell in New York City. The other, a slightly larger property on the Riverside Drive, sold in July. Corcoran Group Real Estate This penthouse is a duplex with four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Corcoran Group Real Estate A tower library on the second floor has 14.5-foot ceilings and a handcrafted wood bar. Corcoran Group Real Estate Here's what that tower looks like from the outside. Corcoran Group Real Estate Fireplaces and ceilings all have intricate carvings. Corcoran Group Real Estate There's a 1,600-square-foot terrace. Corcoran Group Real Estate 100 linear feet of the terrace fronts Central Park. Corcoran Group Real Estate Clearly, the view is amazing. Corcoran Group Real Estate It's equally great with the New York skyline lit up at night. Corcoran Group Real Estate

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.