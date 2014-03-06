It Turns Out T-Mobile Customers Don't Want BlackBerrys After All

T-Mobile riled up a bunch of BlackBerry fans the other week when it decided to run a promotion encouraging BlackBerry owners to trade in their devices for a $US200-$250 credit in order to “upgrade” to a different device.

BlackBerry’s CEO John S. Chen even blasted T-Mobile’s CEO John Legere and CMO Mike Sievert for the promotion, causing the pair to publicly announce that users could trade in their old BlackBerry for a new one, not just an iPhone or something else.

But it looks like T-Mobile was right to offer the promotion. According to a leaked memo obtained by Tmo News, 94% of those who traded in their BlackBerry switched to an iPhone or Android device. A source close to the situation tells Business Insider the leaked memo is the real deal and correct.

T-Mobile declined to comment on specifics, but a spokesperson had the following statement:

Today is the last day of our limited time BlackBerry trade-in program, which was created to provide additional value as well as customer choice for our loyal BlackBerry customers. The program has been extremely popular, offering a trade-in value of $US200 to $US250 toward the purchase of a new device, driving a 15 fold increase in BlackBerry trade-ins.

