T-Mobile's Relentless Attack On The Biggest Wireless Carriers Will Continue In September

T-Mobile on Friday announced it will attempt to disrupt the wireless industry once again with its “Uncarrier 7.0” event, which will take place at one of the company’s stores in San Francisco on Sept. 10, just one day after Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone event.

T-Mobile’s “UnCarrier 7.0” event will begin at 1 p.m. local time. The tagline for the show is, “This time, it’s personal.”

T-Mobile has used these “UnCarrier” events to drum up excitement for the company’s latest strategies, which aim at pressuring Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, and the other carriers into playing catch-up.

It killed off the two-year wireless contract last March (UnCarrier 1.0), introduced the ability to upgrade devices twice a year last July (UnCarrier 2.0), killed off roaming fees in October (UnCarrier 3.0), offered to pay customers’ early-termination fees (UnCarrier 4.0), offered unlimited music streaming and free seven-day “test-drives” with the iPhone 5S (UnCarrier 5.0) and introduced VoLTE and wideband LTE in 15 markets, which will be available nationwide by the end of 2014 (UnCarrier 6.0).

According to T-Mobile CEO John Legere, the company’s UnCarrier initiatives are already paying off for the company: Citing a study by Baird Equity, Legere said more potential switchers are considering T-Mobile than any other wireless company, and the company claimed more than 1.6 million new customers in the last quarter of 2013; the year prior, T-Mobile lost 32,000 customers in the same quarter. Not a bad turnaround for a company that was almost acquired by AT&T in late 2011.

“We are either going to take over this whole industry, or these bastards will change and we’ll still be wildly successful,” Legere said earlier this year (via The Verge). “I’m going to love watching the peckers scream.”

