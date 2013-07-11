T-Mobile Will Now Let You Upgrade Your Phone Whenever You Want

T-Mobile is mixing up its payment plans again.



This time, it has a new program called Jump that will let you upgrade your phone whenever you want as long as you agree to pay a monthly fee.

With Jump, you pay $10 per month for the right to trade in your current smartphone for a new one. You can upgrade up to twice a year.

That fee also gives you protection against theft and damage to your phone.

America’s fourth largest carrier held an event in New York City today to announce the Jump plan along with some other news items.

Here’s the breakdown:

Expansion of its 4G LTE network. T-Mobile says its network now reaches 157 million people across the U.S. in 116 metro areas. By the end of the year, T-Mobile hopes to reach 200 million people in more than 200 metropolitan markets.

New family plans let customers pay $100 per month. They’ll get unlimited talk, text, and data. Users will also get up to 500 MB of high-speed data. Anyone can sign up for this plan because there’s no credit check or annual service contract.

Lastly, T-Mobile is increasing its 4G device lineup with new phones like the Sony Xperia Z and Nokia Lumia 925.

During the press event, T-Mobile took a lot of shots at its biggest competitors, namely Sprint and AT&T.

“We’re going to fix a stupid broken arrogant industry,” T-Mobile CEO Legere said. “Customers are coming to us in droves. They hate AT&T.”Earlier this year, T-Mobile launched the iPhone 5 and a new carrier plan that basically eliminated contracts.

“Our ‘un-carrier’ concept is viral and a revolution,” Legere said.

