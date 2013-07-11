T-Mobile Has New Ads Starring Bill Hader, And They're Actually Pretty Good

T-Mobile announced today a new program it calls “JUMP,” which is an acronym for “Just upgrade my phone.”



It’s making it easier for its customers to upgrade their phones. If you pay an extra $10 a month, then you can upgrade your phone whenever you want. On other carriers, it usually takes almost two years before being eligible on other carriers.

T-Mobile is rolling out this program because it’s the least popular major carrier in the U.S. and it’s hoping to win over new customers.

To advertise the JUMP program, T-Mobile hired comedian Bill Hader to do a few advertisements. They’re actually pretty funny.

Here’s all the spots, via All Things D:



