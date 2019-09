Under T-Mobile’s latest promotion, you can walk in to a T-Mobile store on Saturday, February 11, to pick out a 4G smartphone for free.



This includes the Samsung Galaxy S II, the BlackBerry Bold 9900, the HTC Amaze, and the Lumia 710, among others.

