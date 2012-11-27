T-Commerce Trends At IGNITION West 2013 With AmEx, One King’s Lane, @Walmart Labs, And More

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider
The fast-changing retail experience – in-store, online, mobile, and now social – will be a hot topic at Business Insider’s second-annual IGNITION West conference on March 26, 2013, in San Francisco.Mobile disruption is the theme of this year’s event. Executives from American Express Ventures, Bottlenotes, Instacart, One King’s Lane, RetailMeNot, and @Walmart Labs will discuss the challenges and opportunities created by today’s multi-platform shoppers.
We’ll learn how mobile is transforming other verticals like music and media, entertainment and travel. We’ll debate the differences – real or hyped – between e-commerce and t-commerce. We’ll hear firsthand from companies who are testing mobile, social, and video in their merchandising.
IGNITION West 2013 will feature mobile CEOs, founders, and visionaries from:
- American Express Ventures
- Bottlenotes
- Cheezeburger Network
- GroupMe
- Instacart
- Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
- Lumatic
- Macquarie Research Equities
- NBC Universal (Fandango)
- One Kings Lane
- Stripe
- StumbleUpon
- @WalmartLabs
- Walt Disney
- The Weather Channel
- RetailMeNot
These top executives will share insights into how they are reacting to the threats and opportunities presented by mobile disruption.
