T-Commerce Trends At IGNITION West 2013 With AmEx, One King’s Lane, @Walmart Labs, And More

The fast-changing retail experience – in-store, online, mobile, and now social – will be a hot topic at Business Insider’s second-annual IGNITION West conference on March 26, 2013, in San Francisco.Mobile disruption is the theme of this year’s event. Executives from American Express Ventures, Bottlenotes, Instacart, One King’s Lane, RetailMeNot, and @Walmart Labs will discuss the challenges and opportunities created by today’s multi-platform shoppers.



We’ll learn how mobile is transforming other verticals like music and media, entertainment and travel. We’ll debate the differences – real or hyped – between e-commerce and t-commerce. We’ll hear firsthand from companies who are testing mobile, social, and video in their merchandising.

IGNITION West 2013 will feature mobile CEOs, founders, and visionaries from:

American Express Ventures

Bottlenotes

Cheezeburger Network

Facebook

GroupMe

Instacart

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

LinkedIn

Lumatic

Macquarie Research Equities

NBC Universal (Fandango)

One Kings Lane

Stripe

StumbleUpon

@WalmartLabs

Walt Disney

The Weather Channel

RetailMeNot

These top executives will share insights into how they are reacting to the threats and opportunities presented by mobile disruption.

