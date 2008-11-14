T. Boone Pickens: Yes, Melissa, I Lost My Shirt

The legendary billionaire admits that he got his clock cleaned in stocks earlier this year (to the tune of $2 billion) and that now he’s 100% in cash.



Other key points from the oil-man’s CNBC interview with Melissa Francis (see video below)

We’re going to make all that money back

It’s going to get a lot worse, which is why we’re in cash

Oil’s not going much lower: OPEC will just shut off the taps

Oil’s going back to $100 next year

Book sales going well, thanks

Wind farm delayed





T. Boone Pickens On Oil And The Market from AlleyInsider on YouTube.

