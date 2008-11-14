T. Boone Pickens: Yes, Melissa, I Lost My Shirt

The legendary billionaire admits that he got his clock cleaned in stocks earlier this year (to the tune of $2 billion) and that now he’s 100% in cash.
Other key points from the oil-man’s CNBC interview with Melissa Francis (see video below)
- We’re going to make all that money back
- It’s going to get a lot worse, which is why we’re in cash
- Oil’s not going much lower: OPEC will just shut off the taps
- Oil’s going back to $100 next year
- Book sales going well, thanks
- Wind farm delayed
T. Boone Pickens On Oil And The Market from AlleyInsider on YouTube.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.