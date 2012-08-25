T. Boone Pickens: Wind And Solar Will Never Take Over For Coal

T. Boone Pickens acknowledges that while renewable energy sources have a role to play in powering the nation, they will never outpace coal and natural gas.



The BP Capital chairman also dismisses the notion that government subsidies are creating an unlevel playing field amongst renewable energy and oil and gas companies.

“Our oil and gas industry in the United States has done a great job,” T. Boone Pickens tells us. “They employ a lot of people in the states where they operate.”

Watch below:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

