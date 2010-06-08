T. Boone Pickens: This Oil Leak Could Go On For A Year

Photo: T. Boone

Spoken straight from an oilman who might now: T. Boone Pickens is on CNBC warning that the oil leak in the Gulf could go on for a year, citing past undersea blowouts that took a very long time to put out, even with multiple relief wells.Presumably he’s talking about the Ixtoc I oil spill in 1979, which first sprang a leak in June 1979, and went until March of the following year.



He did say, however, that he’s no ready to abandon deepwater drilling, noting that this is the only accident of this sort at this depth ever.

Of course, he’s also there to promote his pro-natural gas energy policy: “Natural gas can do anything.”

More to come as warranted…

