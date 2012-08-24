T. Boone Pickens Tells Us Why The 'Pickens Plan' Will Happen Whether The Government Helps Or Not

The premise behind BP Capital CEO T. Boone Pickens’ “Pickens Plan” is to turn America away from OPEC’s oil and toward domestic sources of energy, principally natural gas.



“Any country around the world that’s on their own resources is doing very well economically, and here, we can rebuild our economy off of cheap oil and gas,” Pickens tells us.

While Pickens is confident in the plan, he’s faced obstacles trying to pass legislation in Washington.

Find out more about the Pickens Plan and the obstacles it faces below:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

SEE MORE:

Actually, Fracking Can Be Done Safely Without Poisoning Our Drinking Water

Why The iPhone 5 Is Guaranteed To Be A Smash Hit

This Two Minute Video Will Give Google Execs Night Sweats

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.