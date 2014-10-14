T. BOONE PICKENS: Obama Is The Worst President We've Ever Had

We asked billionaire energy tycoon T. Boone Pickens on Friday what worries him the most about America.

“Lack of leadership,” he said.

“We have the worst president we ever had,” Pickens said.

“I mean, he’s going to be determined the worst before he ever gets out of office. He accomplished a lot in less than eight years. Nobody else has ever done that. You know, Jimmy Carter loves him because he was the worst until he showed up, Obama. The Democrats ought to scratch their head on the deal. They ought to screen their prospects or candidates better.”

Pickens, 86, also ripped into Obama for his workout routine calling it “pitiful.”

