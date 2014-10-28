Watch 86-Year-Old T. Boone Pickens Do Pushups While Being Carried Through The Streets

Billionaire energy mogul T. Boone Pickens will put your push-up game to shame.

The 86-year-old was the grand marshal at a number of events for Oklahoma State University’s homecoming this past weekend. During the morning parade, he was cranking out push-ups while members of the ROTC carried him.

It was impressive.

For the past 26 years, Pickens has been working out with his personal trainer every morning at 6:30. He also told us recently that he thought President Obama’s workout routine was “pitiful.”

Check it out:

Banging out a few early morning push-ups as #okstate homecoming grand marshal. @okstate A video posted by Boone Pickens (@tboonepickens) on Oct 10, 2014 at 8:01am PDT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.