T. Boone Pickens Made Out Like A Bandit Buying Oil Stocks After The Spill

T. Boone Pickens isn’t your average hedge fund manager. He’s an oilman turned fund manager. Instead of taking risks in the oil fields, he now takes risks in financial markets. His investment strategy is quite straightforward. He forecasts the direction of energy markets and then makes outsized bets in mostly futures and derivatives markets. Depending on his call, he might go long or short. Since he makes directional bets, sometimes his losses are staggering. In 1997, he started a commodities fund which eventually lost 90 per cent in less than 2 years.



Katherine Burton profiled Boone Pickens in her book “Hedge Hunters”. Boone Pickens’ most memorable quote from the book is “Most of my ideas work, but the timing gets screwed up every once in a while”. Here is an excerpt from the book about Boone Pickens’ performance until 2008:

“His energy stock hedge funds, which invest 90 per cent in equities and 10 per cent in commodities, averaged returns of about 38 per cent a year through mid-2007 since starting in August 2001. His oil and gas commodities fund distributed about $2.8 billion to investors since he started it in 1997. About $1.6 billion of the $4.3 billion BP Capital manages is Pickens’s personal fortune. New clients pay a 1.75 per cent management fee and 30 per cent of any profit.”

Insider Monkey, your source for free insider trading data, analysed Boone Pickens’ latest 13F filings. He clearly took advantage of the Gulf oil spill. This legendary oilman added BP PLC (BP), Schlumberger Ltd (SLB), Noble Corporation (NE), and QEP Res Inc (QEP) into his portfolio.

His 10 largest positions and their market values are as follows:

Boone Pickens completely sold his Transocean (RIG) and Smith International Inc (SII) positions. He increased his Apache (APA) position by 164%, Plains Exploration and Production (PXP) by 82%, Encana Corp (ECA) by 58%, and Chesapeake (CHK) by 26%.

Pickens cut his Hess Corp (HES) by 54% and Anadarko (APC) by 31%.

If you want to know more about T. Boone Pickens, you can also check out his biography.

This post was published at Insider Monkey >

