T. Boone Pickens Is The Newest Natural Gas Bull

T. Boone Pickens’ BP Capital Managment bought over $13 million of Texas natural gas and oil producer SandRidge (SD) during the third quarter. The firm also picked up almost $22 million in global natural gas and oil player Hess Corporation (HESS) according to their latest 13F-HR filing.



In addition, they added a further $18 million to positions in natural gas producer Chesapeake Energy (CHK), and almost $20 million in Devon Energy (DVN). Plus other firms shown below. Mr. Pickens’ chips are clearly betting on natural gas going through the roof.

