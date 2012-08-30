T. BOONE PICKENS: When We Buy OPEC Oil, We're Helping Fund The Taliban

T. Boone Pickens wants to convert the nation’s fleet of 18-wheelers from diesel fuel to natural gas. By doing so, Pickens tells us, we would reduce our oil consumption by 3 million barrels a day.



He goes on to say that we import 4.5 million barrels a day alone from OPEC, which he considers to be the enemy — and suggests money used to purchase oil from Saudi Arabia ends up in the hands of the Taliban.

Find out more about Pickens’ plan for natural gas-powered vehicles and why he opposes OPEC:

Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei

SEE MORE:

T. Boone Pickens: Critics Of Fracking Don’t Know What They’re Talking About

Wind And Solar Will Never Take Over For Coal, Says T. Boone Pickens

T. Boone Pickens Tells Us Why The “Pickens Plan” Will Happen Whether The Government Helps Or Not

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.