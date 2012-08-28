T. Boone Pickens: Critics Of Fracking Don't Know What They're Talking About

T. Boone Pickens has one question for those who oppose fracking: What precisely is dangerous about it?
The process, he told us, is not mysterious and has been practiced for ages.
Watch below for T. Boone Pickens’ thoughts on fracking:
Produced by Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
