PICKENS: I Think Mitt Romney Is Thinking About Running Again

Last Friday morning, billionaire energy tycoon T. Boone Pickens was in a meeting with another politically active hedge fund manager in New York City.

The meeting between the two included a broad discussion on the Republican presidential field for 2016.

Pickens told Business Insider later that morning that his colleague suggested there was “no prospect” 2012 Republican nominee Mitt Romney would run again. However, Pickens said he believes Romney is considering it since his past policy positions seem prescient.

“We were in a meeting this morning that said ‘no prospect’. I think he’s thinking about it. Because a lot of the stuff he said in those debates turned out to be true,” said Pickens of Romney.

There has been mounting speculation Romney might mount another White House bid including a Washington Post article published Monday that said members of his inner circle are “nudging him to more seriously consider it.” However, Romney’s wife, Ann, also weighed in this week and said he is “done” with running for president.

Overall, Pickens said the GOP has a strong presidential field to choose from.

“We got good candidates. Romney was a good candidate. Romney would have been a good president,” Pickens said, adding, “He’s a good businessman. He’s honest. He would have been good. He didn’t appeal to enough voters. He had a record that you know that if you want to criticise it — it was criticised — I thought the record was good. Obama had no record of accomplishment or anything, so it’s pretty hard to criticise him. He just came in empty-handed.”

Pickens said other possible choices the Republican Party has include Jeb Bush, Chris Christie, Ben Carson and Paul Ryan.

“Paul Ryan, I like him.”

On the Democratic side, Pickens noted Hillary Clinton “looks like she’s serious about running.” At this point his wife, Toni, chimed in.

“Are her hands clean on Benghazi?” Toni said of Clinton.

“She’s still got to digest that,” Pickens said.

Pickens also told us he thinks Obama is the worst president we’ve ever had.

