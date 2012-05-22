T. Boone Pickens: 'Natural Gas Has Been A Disaster'

Photo: Getty Images

Outspoken energy investor T. Boone Pickens is the first person to tell you when he’s gotten banged up on a poorly timed investment.The BP Capital chief vented a little about his bullish natural gas call in an interview with Marketplace’s Jeremy Hobson.



He spoke in reference to his recent sale of his Chesapeake investment:

“Because natural gas has been a disaster. It’ll be great at some point, but today it’s trading at $2.37, and that’s pretty cheap.”

While commercial truckers are switching to natgas-based fuels en masse, the infrastructure for average drivers to take advantage of it is not yet in place, he said.

Pickens also took Congress to task for not having a coherent energy policy.

“…so much time is wasted. Very little’s accomplished. [Washington] is absolutely the saddest place to go and try to get something done.”

You can listen to the whole interview at MarketPlace.org.

