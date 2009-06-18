T. Boone Pickens, Kleiner Perkins, Back A New Car Company, V-Vehicle

V-Vehicle Co. a stealthy two year old auto startup had a monster coming out party in Louisiana today, where it announced that it will take over an abandoned factory to start producing its car.



We’ve never heard of VVC before. The company doesn’t appear to have a website. While that would normally be grounds for an automatic dismissal, the startup rolled out two big headline investors: Kleiner Perkins and T. Boone Pickens. So, we’re guessing the company has something interesting up its sleeve.

The startup is run by a former Oracle exec, Frank Varasano. It hasn’t unveiled a car yet, but the design team is led by Tom Matano, designer of the Mazda Miata. Matano says the VVC car will be an iconic design. There are almost no details on the car, the image above is all we’re getting. It will be “environmentally friendly and fuel-efficient car for the U.S. market.”

Louisiana snagged the San Diego-based VVC by putting together a $67 million package of incentives. Monroe, the town where the factory will go, is also spending $15 million to improve the factory for VVC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.