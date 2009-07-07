T. Boone: America's Entitled To Iraqi Oil For All The Soldiers Who Died

Apparently, T. Boone Pickens isn’t too broken up by the failed auction of Iraqi oil fields last week. It shouldn’t be going to anyone other than the U.S., in Pickens’ opinion.



This morning on CNBC Pickens said, “We should come out of Iraq with a call on Iraqi oil…America’s entitled to that, for the people we lost there…We haven’t got much out of Iraq that I can see that’s helped America.”

He was there to talk about the Pickens Plan one year later. He called for oil prices to get to $75 by year end and $85 next year. Why’s he saying $75? That’s what OPEC is saying it wants oil to cost.

Here he is talking about the Pickens plan:



Here he is talking about oil. At the 4:50 mark he says, “We should get a call on Iraqi oil for the 4,000 people we lost and the $2 trillion we’ve lost.” Maybe we didn’t go there for oil, says Pickens, but now that we’ve lost all our soldiers we are entitled to it:



