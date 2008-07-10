T. Boone Pickens Stuffs Fox During Interview: "Turn On CNBC. I Want To See What The Markets Are Doing"

An awkward moment at T. Boone Pickens’ press conference yesterday:



Open All Night: At T. Boone Pickens’ press conference on Tuesday to announce his new wind turbine energy initiative, pickensplan.com, we found out the billionaire oilman’s preferred source of business news.

While standing in front of a team from Fox News readying for an interview – and just after wrapping an interview with Bloomberg – Pickens told an assistant, “Turn on CNBC. I want to see what the markets are doing.”

This despite the fact that Fox launched a business news channel last year. (The assistant actually tuned in MSNBC, we believe.)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.