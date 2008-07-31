T. Boone Pickens: I'm Drafting a Green "Army" For My Energy Plan

The “Pickens Plan”–a comprehensive energy plan that favours wind power and natural gas over foreigh oil–wasn’t just another loony idea from a billionaire. T. Boone Pickens is serious. And now that he’s recoved from the shock of blowing $50 million on Yahoo, he’s assembling an “army” of business leaders and mainstream America to support it.



Pickens has met with officials at Google (GOOG), Cisco (CSCO), and politicians across the country. He now wants a meeting with “green” advocates Sen. McCain and Sen. Obama. He says both of their energy plans are disappointing.

However, Pickens’ attachment to natural gas and his willingness to drill for American oil wherever it may be (including offshore), hardly make him a green poster boy. So his energy plan may either strike the correct chord of comrpromise, or fall flat on both sides of the environmental divide.

Either way, Pickens is putting (some of) his money where his mouth is. He is building a $10 billion wind farm and has launched a national advertising campaign.

